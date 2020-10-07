In a world first, iodine sanitisers to hit Indian market soon

The ‘solar moment’ in carbon
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The world’s first iodine-based sanitisers, which are said to be more effective and long-lasting than alcohol-based hand cleansers, will be launched in India over the next two weeks.
Moreover, India would be the manufacturing hub for supplying the iodine sanitiser, which will be named as I2Cure, to other parts of the world, said Anil Kejriwal, Global President of the Singapore-based biotechnology firm I2Pure, which holds the patents for this molecular iodine-based product.
I2 in the name stands for molecular iodine, the active ingredient in the product. Though the disinfectant properties of iodine was known for decades, American scientist Jack Kessler tremendously improved upon it through years of research.
Iodine is a known antiseptic and there are several products based on iodine such as Povidone and Betadine already in the market. “Iodine suffers from two major problems. It has a nasty colour and is very unstable in normal conditions. Kessler has been able to solve both these problems, helping develop a formulation which is effective against a wide range of microbes, including viruses,” Kejriwal, who is 1974 IIT Kanpur chemical engineering graduate, told BusinessLine.
More importantly, while medical iodine products like povidone contain only 5 to 10 parts per million (ppm) iodine, iodine contained in the iodine sanitiser is close to 1,500 ppm, he said.
“Iodine is very benign disinfectant with a long history of use. We have already submitted a formal application to the USFDA with the proof that this sanitiser is effective against novel coronavirus. We are hoping to get an Emergency Use Authorisation. We do not have any control over it,” said Kessler.
Both Kejriwal and Kessler said the iodine-based sanitiser will be first made available in India.
According to Kejriwal, unlike alcohol-based sanitiser, which requires repeated applications through the day, I2Cure is capable of providing protection for around 12 hours. Besides, the required quantity per application is just two drops, or 0.1 millimetre.
Besides, unlike alcohol sanitisers that leave skin dry and cracked, iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin. “Our recommended usage is that anybody going out should be put two drops of I2Cure each in the nostrils, on the lips and on the hands. This would be sufficient to provide day-long protection against COVID-19,” Kejriwal claimed.
The firm has already tied up with a contract manufacturer in Haridwar for producing I2Cure solution. “We hope to produce half a million bottles of 15 ml. India would account for only 5 per cent of our market as we have huge orders already waiting from West Asia, Latin American countries and the US,” he said.
One of the huge orders is to supply I2Cure to 3.5 lakh mosques in the world. Kejriwal said one of the reasons why many countries in the West Asia had so many cases was because they were averse to using alcohol-based sanitisers. I2Cure, which is extracted from seaweed from Japan and processed and stabilised in their lab in Virginia in the US, however has halal-certification, he said.
“We are confident that I2Cure would protect us from not just from coronavirus, but also from many bacterial and fungal infections which are very commonly-found in India,” Kejriwal, whose firm has another dozen novel products based on molecular iodine in the pipeline.
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...