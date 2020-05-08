Indian Psychiatric Society joins TikTok to share tips on mental health during Covid-19

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been coined as the world's biggest psychological experiment by the World Economic Forum. The spread of the pandemic has given rise to mental health issues among a lot of people who are quarantined at home. A recent report by The World Health Organization has also suggested measures to address mental health issues during Covid-19.
In order to help people cope with mental health, the Indian Psychiatric Society, the national organization of psychiatrists in India took to TikTok to share tips on how one can take care of their mental health during these uncertain times.
In these videos, some of India’s renowned psychiatrists from various parts of the country are talking about the importance of physical wellness, motivation, and anxiety and how one can maintain positive mental health.
Here are a few tips that one can practice to address mental health issues:
Aleem Siddiquee, Direct Council Member, IPS from Lucknow, talks about how physical fitness plays a crucial role in one’s mental wellbeing. He says, while it is difficult to play outdoor games in the current situation, one should explore or opt for physical activities staying indoors.
Activities such as dancing, yoga, or using a treadmill for an hour daily can help cope with stress in a better way, increase immunity, and help develop a better sleeping pattern. He underscored the fact that physical health helps improve mental health, and that can help in fighting the virus.
PD Garg, Zonal representative, North Zone, IPS, from Amritsar urges people to keep themselves motivated and keep their self-confidence and willpower high. He also advises youngsters to bring in more discipline in their lives and take care of themselves by eating right, spending quality time for physical activities. He strongly advises young audiences to avoid any kind of substance use to battle these uncertain times.
Sujit Sarkhel, Zonal Representative, East Zone, IPS, from Kolkata discusses anxiety and panic attacks concerning Covid. To manage anxiety, he shares tips such as listening to soothing music, sharing one’s feelings with one’s friends and family, and distracting one’s self from the situation to deal with panic attacks.
He also educates users to look for signs such as extreme fear, the pounding of heart, difficulty in breathing to know if they are experiencing panic attacks. If faced with a panic attack, one must remind themselves that this will pass within a few minutes and not too frantically look for a safe place.
Shashi Rai, Direct Council Member, IPS from Lucknow shares tips for homemakers on how they can follow a routine to complete daily household chores and manage the increasing family expectations in the absence of any domestic help.
She encourages the involvement of everyone right from kids to elders in the family to partake in completing these tasks. She also shares valuable insights on how housewives should not only spend enough time doing chores but also spend time with family, look after themselves by pursuing a hobby, reading books, or regularly exercising.
Additionally, she advises them on how to keep negativity at bay by not always discussing Covid-19 related updates during family conversations or otherwise.
Shubhangi Parkar, Ex dean and academic Dean, KEM Hospital, from Mumbai talks about the importance of maintaining the hygiene by urging users to wear masks, wash hands and adhere to social
distancing, in order to stop the spread of the virus. She emphasizes that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones only if we strictly follow the protocols.
Using the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters, users can share their thoughts on this topic and how they are keeping up the positivity during this time.
