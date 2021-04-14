Indian, Sri Lankan scientists to undertake joint research

Nine teams of scientists from India and Sri Lanka will undertake research with bilateral support from the two countries’ governments, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Wednesday.

The scientists will work on areas such as food technology, plant-based medicines, metrology, space research and applications, robotics and automation, industrial electronics, renewable energy, waste management, and information and communication technology, the Ministry said in a statement.

The teams have been granted collaborative support from the Indian Government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Sri Lanka’s State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research & Innovation.

The countries will also support three workshop proposals from among 193 common proposals received in response to the call. As of now, 27 joint research projects in food technology, materials, and plant-based medicine, and industrial electronics have been supported.

The call for proposals was a result of inter-governmental cooperation in science and technology between India and Sri Lanka dating back to 2008. The cooperation between India and Sri Lanka was initiated and discussed through the India Sri Lanka Sub-Commission on Science & Technology, under the umbrella of the inter-governmental India-Sri Lanka Joint Commission, the statement added.