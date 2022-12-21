Fertility treatment chain Indira IVF is set to enter the diagnostic segment, with pathology tests for women and children. The organisation has opened path labs in Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna and Mumbai, with a plan to launch 30 more in strategic locations by FY24, in addition to two super speciality labs in Mumbai and Delhi, a note from the company said.

Related Stories Mandaviya unveils ₹100-cr expansion plan for NIPER Works on the first phase of the project will commence shortly READ NOW

Indira PathLabs will leverage Indira IVF’s already established network of 114 centres in the country. And in the first phase of its expansion in FY23, this plan will include Pune, Udaipur, Jaipur, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Bengaluru, as well.

Dr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Indira IVF said they would now be able to address the full spectrum of diagnostic needs of women from the time of planning a pregnancy to conception and delivery.

Related Stories Gambia deaths: WHO stands by medical product alert on cough syrups India had said the control samples from Maiden Pharma were of standard quality READ NOW

“Furthermore, genetic testing is an essential tool to ascertain the future child’s health and check for the presence of any genetic anomalies. In this regard, in addition to our pathology services, we also seek to introduce two genetic testing laboratories in the country that can perform highly specialised tests required for the prediction of such genetic anomalies in the child conceived,” he added.

The organisation aspires to incorporate more than 1,000 tests to cover the gamut of diagnostic investigations. Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr Ajay Murdia, the note said.

Related Stories Takeda brings to India drug for rare genetic condition Approval received for C1 esterase inhibitor 500 IU powder for solution for intravenous injection use READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit