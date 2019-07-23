Indo-German project on advanced composite materials launched

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
An international project to manufacture components with superior mechanical and physical properties for the automotive and aerospace sectors has been launched at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here.
The Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC)-funded collaborative project on ‘Advanced fibre reinforced metallic composite’ focuses on a joint programme of Near Net Manufacturing of Aluminium Composites (NearNetMAC).
The IGSTC explains it as ‘design and development of nearnet-shape manufacturing process for light-weight, high-strength aluminium composite and engineering components by squeeze infiltration technique for automotive and aerospace applications.’
‘Near net shape’ is an industrial manufacturing technique that implies that the initial production of an item is very close to the final (net) shape, reducing the need for surface finishing.
The new project at CSIR-NIIST will seek to develop light weight near-net shape carbon fibre-reinforced aluminium composites and components for automotive and aerospace applications, says A Ajayaghosh, Director.
The project consortium includes CSIR-NIIST as the Indian institute participant; Fenfe Metallurgicals, Bengaluru, the Indian industry; Institute of Textile Technology, RWTH Aachen University, academic partner of Germany; and CIKONI Gmbh, Stuttgart, German industrial partner.
Amool Raina, Head of Aerospace and Manufacturing Programme, RWTH Aachen University, hoped that this will lead to new process and material development for making connecting rods and thermal management heat sinks for the transport sector.
Sundara Murthy, President, Fenfe Metallurgicals, and former president, Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Kolkata, said that the programme would aid the cause of advanced technology, product development and manufacturing and the ‘Make in India’ drive.
TPD Rajan, principal project investigator from the Indian side and principal scientist, said that the programme brings in the expertise of hitech fibre technology, pre-form processing of the German Institute, and the liquid metal processing of light-weight metal matrix composite of CSIR-NIIST to develop components with superior mechanical and physical properties.
A mini symposium on advanced composite materials held following the programme launch saw Philipp Huber, Goezdem Dittel and Yanick Schlesinger, research scientists from RWTH Aachen University, deliver technical lectures. S Savithri, Chief Scientist and Head, Materials Science and Technology Division, spoke on the occasion.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...