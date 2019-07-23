Indo-German project on advanced composite materials launched

An international project to manufacture components with superior mechanical and physical properties for the automotive and aerospace sectors has been launched at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here.

The Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC)-funded collaborative project on ‘Advanced fibre reinforced metallic composite’ focuses on a joint programme of Near Net Manufacturing of Aluminium Composites (NearNetMAC).

‘Nearnet-shape’

The IGSTC explains it as ‘design and development of nearnet-shape manufacturing process for light-weight, high-strength aluminium composite and engineering components by squeeze infiltration technique for automotive and aerospace applications.’

‘Near net shape’ is an industrial manufacturing technique that implies that the initial production of an item is very close to the final (net) shape, reducing the need for surface finishing.

The new project at CSIR-NIIST will seek to develop light weight near-net shape carbon fibre-reinforced aluminium composites and components for automotive and aerospace applications, says A Ajayaghosh, Director.

The project consortium includes CSIR-NIIST as the Indian institute participant; Fenfe Metallurgicals, Bengaluru, the Indian industry; Institute of Textile Technology, RWTH Aachen University, academic partner of Germany; and CIKONI Gmbh, Stuttgart, German industrial partner.

Transport sector

Amool Raina, Head of Aerospace and Manufacturing Programme, RWTH Aachen University, hoped that this will lead to new process and material development for making connecting rods and thermal management heat sinks for the transport sector.

Sundara Murthy, President, Fenfe Metallurgicals, and former president, Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Kolkata, said that the programme would aid the cause of advanced technology, product development and manufacturing and the ‘Make in India’ drive.

TPD Rajan, principal project investigator from the Indian side and principal scientist, said that the programme brings in the expertise of hitech fibre technology, pre-form processing of the German Institute, and the liquid metal processing of light-weight metal matrix composite of CSIR-NIIST to develop components with superior mechanical and physical properties.

A mini symposium on advanced composite materials held following the programme launch saw Philipp Huber, Goezdem Dittel and Yanick Schlesinger, research scientists from RWTH Aachen University, deliver technical lectures. S Savithri, Chief Scientist and Head, Materials Science and Technology Division, spoke on the occasion.