Intel, CSIR, IIIT-H to develop cheaper Covid-19 diagnostics

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 15, 2020 Published on May 15, 2020

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has teamed up with Intel and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) to develop faster and affordable diagnostic solutions for Covid-19.

The association is aimed at developing solutions by deploying IT technologies such as artificial intelligence to understand epidemiology and risk assessment for patients with comorbidities.

On its part, Intel will provide a tech platform that it developed by collating multiple applications, testing devices, data collection and aggregation gateways.

The IIIT-H will develop risk stratification algorithms that can help in drug and vaccine discovery for long-term preparedness to combat the epidemic.

“Intel and IIIT-H will bring in complementary strengths in genomics, big data and AI,” Shekhar C Mande, Director-General of CSIR, said.

