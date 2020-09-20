Iodine solution can completely inactivate Covid-19: Study

School’s out for those not connected
A recent study carried out by the researchers from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine suggested that iodine solution may help in preventing the spread of novel coronavirus, as per the study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
For the study, the researchers observed the reaction of the virus in three different iodine concentrations -- 0.5 per cent, 1.25 per cent, and 2.5 per cent.
Researchers found that all three concentrations, including the weakest 0.5, can completely inactivate the virus.
The solutions inactivated the virus within 15 seconds. The same test was conducted with ethanol alcohol, but it did not show any promising results.
An earlier study cited in the Times Now report also found that the iodine solution is remedial against other similar infections, including SARS and MERS.
Researchers maintained in their study that these solutions can be used in the form of nasal disinfectants and can be induced in patients before intranasal procedures. This could help reduce the risk of viral spread through droplets and aerosols.
Researchers further mentioned that medical professionals could instruct patients to use the solution before their appointments. This will help prevent the spread of the virus in waiting rooms and common areas of the hospitals/clinics.
Researchers also added that this method could reduce the risk of coronavirus positive patients developing critical symptoms of the virus. It can help decrease the viral load that travels to the lungs.
The authors wrote: "Povidone-iodine nasal irrigation may be beneficial for the population at large as an adjunct to mask usage as a means of virus mitigation."
However, researchers also warned the public to not try this at home. They concluded that the nasal wash is best done under the supervision of a clinician only.
