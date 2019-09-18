ISRO, DRDO join hands for Gaganyaan project

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
The human space mission of ISRO will get a boost with the DRDO joining hands to jointly develop systems that will aid and enhance flight capabilities. ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is on course to its target of sending Indian astronauts to space by 2022 under the ‘Gaganyaan’ project, which entails an investment of ₹10,000 crore.
The Space Agency’s Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), S Unnikrishnan led a team that signed a set of MoUs with various DRDO (Defence Research Development Organisation) labs to develop technologies specific to the human space mission, on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, G Satheesh Reddy said the technological capabilities existing in DRDO laboratories for defence applications will be customised to meet the requirements of the human space mission of ISRO. Some of the critical technologies to be provided include space food, space crew health monitoring, emergency survival kit, and parachutes for the safe recovery of the crew module and others.
Director General (Life Sciences), AK Singh, said technologies would be customised and work has already begun to meet the stringent timelines.
The ISRO has planned a couple of trial flights by 2021.
During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, an agreement was signed wherein Russia will help train Indian astronauts in its facilities. ISRO has shortlisted 10 probable candidates from the Indian Air Force for the training.
According to plans, Gaganyaan will see at least three Indian astronauts fly into space.
