ISRO hackathon in Mangaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will organise a hackathon for engineering students at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru on Friday.

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru, Gowri Hiremath, Coordinator of ‘Aerophilia 2019’ (a two-day aeromodelling event that is being organised by the college on September 20-21), said that this is the first ever hackathon being conducted by ISRO to find applications for the NAVIC chip. NAVIC is country’s own navigation system.

She said that the students will get to experience this technology of ISRO. Around 250 participants from different engineering colleges are expected to participate in this 36-hour hackathon.

She said that representatives from ISRO will provide round-the-clock guidance to participants and will deliver technical talks during the course of the event.

Apart from the hackathon, events on aeromodelling, glider workshop, and drone race will also be the part of ‘Aerophilia 2019’, she said.

The organisers are expecting over 1,500 visitors for ‘Aerophilia 2019’, she added.