ISRO locates Vikram lander’s position, trying to establish communication

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan has confirmed that the location of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface has been found.

Sivan said, “We've found the location of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface and the Orbiter has clicked a optical image of Lander.”

“But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon,” he added.

ISRO lost communication contact with the Vikram Lander on September 7 as it followed the planned descent trajectory from its orbit of 35 km to just below 2 km above the Moon’s surface.

The space agency after losing communication with the Lander had said: “All the systems and sensors of the Lander functioned excellently until this point and proved many new technologies such as variable thrust propulsion technology used in the Lander.”

The success criteria were defined for every phase of the mission and till date 90 to 95 per cent of the mission objectives have been accomplished and will continue contributing to Lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander.