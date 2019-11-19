Science

ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 commercial nano satellites on November 25

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

A security guard stands behind the logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at its headquarters in Bengaluru.   -  Reuters

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would launch its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US, on November 25, the space agency said.

The satellites would be launched by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47into Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 09:28 hrs IST on November 25, 2019 subject to weather conditions, ISRO said.

The Cartosat-3 is a “third generation agile advanced satellite” having high resolution imaging capability, it said, adding that the satellite would be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). PSLV-C47 would also carry 13 commercial nano satellites from United States of America as part of commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Published on November 19, 2019
space programme
ISRO
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arctic Ocean may be ice-free for part of year by 2044: Study