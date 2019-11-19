ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 commercial nano satellites on November 25

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would launch its earth imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the US, on November 25, the space agency said.
The satellites would be launched by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47into Sun Synchronous Orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 09:28 hrs IST on November 25, 2019 subject to weather conditions, ISRO said.
The Cartosat-3 is a “third generation agile advanced satellite” having high resolution imaging capability, it said, adding that the satellite would be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree.
PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). PSLV-C47 would also carry 13 commercial nano satellites from United States of America as part of commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.
ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.
