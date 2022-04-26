hamburger

Larsen & Toubro, IIT Bombay join hands for green hydrogen R&D

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 26, 2022

In February this year, the Centre had notified the policy aimed at boosting green hydroden and green ammonia production

EPC heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, to jointly pursue research and development in the green hydrogen value chain.

Both have joined hands to contribute towards development of the green hydrogen industry in India and next-generation technology in this emerging field.

L&T’s engineering expertise, product scale-up and commercialisation know-how, and IIT Bombay’s research in hydrogen technologies will help this partnership accomplish its goal.

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T said, “Our partners and clients are also looking forward to leveraging our capability to reduce costs and industrialise Green Hydrogen. This collaboration with IIT Bombay will support the cause of developing indigenous globally competitive technologies.”

The Centre, in February 2022, notified the policy aimed at boosting production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to help the nation become a global hub for the environment-friendly version of the molecule.

Published on April 26, 2022
