LV Prasad Eye Institute, IIM-A, IIPH to set up centre to study healthcare

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
A unique centre for excellence in health outcomes research and economics will be set up in Hyderabad by a leading consortia with an investment of ₹10 crore.
The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad, won a Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance Clinical/Public Health Research Centre (CRC) grant of ₹10 crore for the purpose.
The inter-disciplinary team of researchers from the three institutes will be advised by an international advisory board of health economists and medical outcomes researchers from Harvard and Stanford University among others.
Over the next 5 years, the centre, which will be in the LVPEI campus for now, proposes to create a first of its kind unit of excellence, that will use big data in Indian healthcare along with machine learning and economic tool kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policy making in Indian healthcare.
The upcoming centre also proposes to recruit world class post doctoral fellows, research assistants and conduct training of doctors to engage in economic evidence-based clinical decision-making, such as cost effectiveness studies with data from India through the Clinical Research Training Programme (CRTP) Fellowships embedded within the CRC grant.
The Centre will be driven by the coordinated leadership of LVPEI’s Raja Narayanan, who will be the Principal Investigator, while Anthony Vipin Das from LVPEI, Chirantan Chatterjee from IIM Ahmedabad and Murthy from IIPH, will be the co-PIs.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...