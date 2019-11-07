Manjula Reddy of CCMB, Sunita Sarawagi of IIT Bombay among Infosys Prize winners

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Two women scientists – Manjula Reddy of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and Sunita Sarawagi of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay -- are among six winners of this year’s prestigious Infosys Prize.
The winners of Infosys Prize, which carried the highest prize money for any science award in India, were announced on Thursday at a function attended by among others by top Infosys honchos such as N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Shibulal. The function was also graced by most of the jury members who selected the winners.
While Reddy, who works to understand cell wall growth of bacteria won the prize for biological sciences, Sarawagi bagged the award in engineering and computer sciences category for her pioneering work in developing information extraction techniques for unstructured data.
Manu Davadevan of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the IIT Mandi, one among the newly-established IITs, won the Infosys Prize for Humanities for his work on pre-modern South India. According to the jury, his book on pre-history of Hinduism offers a powerful and refreshing approach to the cultural history of India.
The Infosys Prize for physical sciences was awarded to G Mugesh of Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru for his work on chemical synthesis of small molecules and nanomaterials for biomedical applications. His work in the past has led to better understanding of the role played by trace elements such as selenium and iodine in thyroid hormone activation and metabolism.
Siddhartha Mishra of ETH Zurich was chosen for Infosys Prize for mathematical sciences, while anthropologist Anand Pandian of the Johns Hopkins University in the US got the Infosys Prize for Social Sciences for his work on ethics, selfhood and the creative process.
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...