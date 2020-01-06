Midhani supplies key products for Gaganyaan mission

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), the maker of speciality materials, has supplied key products to the ambitious `Gaganyaan’ manned mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Hyderabad-based public sector undertaking today dispatched the first consignment of Ultra High Strength Steel for the Ignitor box and Cobalt alloy for throat sitting rings for the indigenous ‘Gaganyaan’ mission, which is scheduled for the end of 2021 and will carry at least three Indian ‘Vyomanauts’ to space. ISRO has sent four IAF pilots to Russia for training.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director (HSFC), ISRO, and Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director (Production and Marketing), Midhani, flagged off the consignment. Midhani is the only manufacturer of Titanium Alloys and a major supplier of Super Alloys in India.

Over the past four decades, the PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has indigenously developed and supplied various special metals and alloys required for the ISRO space programme from its first mission to the cryogenic engine, and continue to support all the ongoing programmes too, the company said.

In addition to the above materials, Midhani will also supply Titanium Alloy materials for Gaganyaan’s GSLV-Mark-III rocket liquid engine thrusters, nozzle, gas bottles and cryogenic upper stage components.

Midhani is in the process of establishing manufacturing facilities for carbon-fibre & 3D metal powder. An aluminium alloy plant in joint venture with NALCO at Nellore, being set up under the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the name of joint venture company ‘Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd’ would manufacture high-end aluminium alloy products such as sheets, plates, extrusions and forgings for future launch vehicles.