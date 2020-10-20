More than 180 Covid-19 vaccines created, 42 being tested in humans currently: Nature

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
The rapid responses by governments, academia and industry have already resulted in the production of more than 180 test vaccines for fighting Covid viruses, of which 42 are being tested in humans currently, said major scientific journal, Nature.
The considerable design flexibility of newer types of vaccine technology has given these test vaccine candidates a head start in the race. The primary goal of phase I and II vaccine clinical trials is to evaluate short-term safety, check the dosage and assess aspects of the body’s reaction to the vaccine — effects known as reactogenicity,
The reaction could include localised pain, redness or swelling at the site of vaccine injections, as well as systemic symptoms elsewhere in the body, such as fever, muscle pain and headache. Some reactogenicity might be expected as a normal sign that the immune system is generating a response to the vaccine, and so early-phase safety evaluation focuses particularly on more serious effects. The secondary goal of these early-stage clinical trials is to assess immunogenicity — the ability of a vaccine to stimulate a detectable immune response to the vaccine target, the journal said.
