Multiple MoUs signed at Bengaluru Space Expo

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and L&T signed a memorandum of understanding with the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for manufacturing five polar satellite launch vehicles (PSLVs) during the inauguration of the 7th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX).

The deal is for manufacturing five rockets. “As per the contract, the first rocket would be ready within 24 months. After this, we will hasten the manufacturing process to deliver the remaining within six months,” said Radhakrishnan D, chairman and managing director of NSIL to BusinessLine.

Based on the model’s performance, NSIL may place another order for 14–15 rockets, according to the chairman. The amount of the deal has not been disclosed.

Australia inks industry-to-industry MoUs

In another significant partnership, Australia announced signing of six industry-to-industry memoranda of understanding in the space industry with India during the ceremony.

S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Secretary, Department of Space, said, “We acknowledge Australia’s time, energy, and attention to growing space relations with India, and it is great to see the numerous commercial links being developed in the domain of high technology between the space entities of both countries.”

The deals are between Indian and Australian companies/startups on product integration, testing, hybrid optic radar payload, joint mineral exploration missions in space, satellite and artificial intelligence-based solutions to support agriculture, mining, and defence industries. The Indian companies include Ananth Technologies, Skyroot Aerospace, GalaxEye, DCube, and SatSure.

“India and Australia’s commercial space sector are at similar levels of development, making it a sound partnership. We recognise the significance of India’s national space programme and are glad to support the Gaganyaan human space flight mission,” said Enrico Palermo, Head of the Australian Space Agency.

The three-day exhibition will have participants from over 100 companies and organisations from around ten countries, showcasing advanced technologies and products for the space sector. BSX is organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with ISRO, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) from September 5–7 at BIEC in Bengaluru.