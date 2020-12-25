New Covid-19 variant is more contagious: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A new study carried by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) suggests that the new variant of the coronavirus that is considered to be a super-spreader has 56 per cent more transmissibility than any other strain.
The study stated that the virus is more contagious and could result in a higher rate of Covid-19 hospitalization.
However, the researchers are yet to figure out whether the strain is more severe than the previous strains.
The study noted: "We estimate that VOC 202012/01 is 56 per cent more transmissible than pre-existing variants of SARS-CoV-2. We were unable to find clear evidence that VOC 202012/01 results in a greater or lesser severity of disease than pre-existing variants."
The report added that the surge in transmissibility is likely to trigger a large increase in incidence, with Covid-19 hospitalization and deaths projected to reach higher levels in 2021 than were observed in 2020.
The new report further supported the suspension of public activities and schools amidst the new strain circulating across England.
The report speculated that easing of restrictions even to a low degree could cause a large resurgence of the virus.
" It may be necessary to greatly accelerate vaccine roll-out to have an appreciable impact in suppressing the resulting disease burden," the report added.
Last week, the UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance had maintained that the new variant has demonstrated around two dozen mutations that may affect proteins made by the coronavirus. He further noted that the mutated variant is as much as 70 per cent more transmissible than other circulating strains.
The research was published in the ‘Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases’.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...