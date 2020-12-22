New education policy will help create top quality teachers: Modi

The new national education policy prepared by the government will help foster scientific temper from an early age and will encourage creation of a pool of top quality teachers in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi, who inaugurated the sixth India International Science Festival, held first-time virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the government’s efforts are aimed at making the country the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning in the world.

He emphasised the importance of reaching the benefits of science and technology to all. He said science and technology are bridging the gap of scarcity and impact. It is connecting the poorest of the poor with the government. With digital advances, India is becoming a centre of evolution and revolution of global high-tech power, Modi added.

India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation. Indian scientists have done path-breaking research. Indian tech industry is at the forefront of solving global problems. But, “India wants to do more. We look at the past with pride but want an even better future,” the Prime Minister said.

To achieve world-class education, health, connectivity and rural solutions, today’s India has data, demography and demand. Above all, India has democracy to balance and protect these. That is why the world trusts India, Modi said.

Modern science has a solution to a number of challenges faced by India such as water scarcity, pollution, soil quality, food security. Science also has a big role in rapidly exploring the water, energy and food resources in our sea, the Prime Minister said adding that India is running Deep Ocean Mission for this. He said the benefit of new inventions in science finds a way in commerce and business as well.