NIT to study impact of heat, humidity on coronavirus

Making contact tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The National Institute of Technology – Warangal (NIT-W) has bagged a project from a global consortium to study the impact of temperature and humidity on coronavirus.
The project, mooted by Soumya Lipsa Rath (Department of Biotechnology) and Kishant Kumar (Department of Chemical Engineering) of NIT-W, will study dependence of structure and dynamics of Novel SARS-CoV-2 on temperature and humidity in the atmosphere.
The project was awarded by the Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, which comprises top global institutes and firms, will provide high-performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois.
“Though the coronavirus family of viruses such as SARS and MERS infected people in the past, they gradually disappeared in hot and humid conditions,” an official from NIT-W said.
“Data obtained from countries with higher temperature and humidity also indicate a low propensity of infection,” he said.
“We will study the impact of atmospheric conditions – temperature and humidity, and try to unravel if the virus undergoes any biophysical changes with change in atmospheric conditions,” he said.
This study would open a new dimension in the characterisation of SARS-CoV-2 and future corona-family of viruses in prevention, categorisation and drug designing aspects, the proposal from NIT observed.
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The May futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has lost about 11 per cent for the ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...