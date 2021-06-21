None of the Covid vaccines affects fertility, says Health Ministry

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Amid media reports about Covid vaccines affecting fertility among men and women of reproductive age, the Health Ministry clarified that none of the available vaccines causes infertility. They are authorised for use only after their safety and efficacy are assured.
“...none of the available vaccines affects fertility, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured,” the statement stated.
Furthermore, the government said there is no scientific evidence suggesting Covid-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines are safe and effective. Besides this, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the Covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination, it added.
“In the past few days, certain media reports had highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) including the nurses. Such misinformation and rumours were observed to be spreading in the community during the vaccination drives earlier too, e.g. polio and measles-rubella,” the government added.
