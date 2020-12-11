Obesity increases cardiometabolic risk factors, makes men and women less fertile: Study

A recent study published in the journal PLOS Medicine highlights some ill-effects of obesity and its link with cardiometabolic risk factors, which further exacerbates with an increase in the obesity period.

The study also revealed that there is a strong positive correlation between blood sugar level and obesity.

The cardiometabolic disease risk factors include high blood pressure, low good cholesterol levels, and high glycated hemoglobin (blood sugar) measurements during the obesity duration.

Researchers collected data from 20,746 participants aged between 10 and 40 years.

The findings of the study noted that a 5 per cent higher HbA1c (value for blood sugar) was seen in individuals who were obese for less than five years as compared to those with zero years of obesity.

Similarly, about 20 per cent higher HbA1c values were noted in people with 20 to 30 years of obesity in comparison to the non-obese individuals.

Medical conditions

Colon, uterine, rectal, ovarian, cervical, thyroid, liver, kidney, and postmenopausal breast cancer are commonly related to obesity.

Obesity can result in erectile dysfunction in men as it causes a decrease in testosterone levels and increases inflammation.

It can lead to infertility in women due to excess adipose (fat) tissues in the body that increase the chances of several endocrine or hormonal disorders such as hypothyroidism, PCOS, and insulin resistance, which can cause fertility-related problems in women.