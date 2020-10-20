Older males who have recovered from Covid-19 ideal candidates for donating plasma: Study

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Older males who have recovered from a severe attack of Covid-19 make ideal candidates for donating plasma for treating the viral infection, according to a study by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Sex, age, and severity of the disease may be critical in identifying Covid-19 survivors who are likely to have high levels of antibodies.
The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
This comes as many health experts recommend convalescent plasma treatment for Covid-19 patients.
Also read: Covid-19: Antibodies fade quickly in recovering patients
Study lead author Sabra Klein, Ph D, a professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology said in a statement: “We propose that sex, age, and severity of the disease should be used to guide the selection of donors for convalescent plasma transfer studies.”
She added: “This is because we found that these were significant patient characteristics that not only predicted the amount of antibody but the quality of that antibody.”
For the study, the researchers examined the blood of 126 Covid-19 survivors. They found high variability in their antibody levels and their antibodies’ ability to neutralise the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
Three factors were associated with stronger antibody responses: critical patients with Covid-19 who had to be hospitalised, being older, and being male.
The study noted that the plasma of survivors who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 had markedly more anti-spike protein antibodies and neutralised the virus more effectively. This suggested that disease severity prompts a stronger immune response.
Also read: SARS-CoV-2 can persist upto 140 days i.e. 20 weeks post-infection: Study
“We know that the magnitude of antibody responses correlates with disease severity in other infectious diseases, such as active tuberculosis,” Klein said.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...