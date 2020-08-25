Patients with blood cancer more likely to die of Covid-19: Study

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Covid-19 patients who are suffering from blood cancer as co-morbidity are more likely to die of coronavirus than other people with the disease, according to a study published in the journal Lancet Oncology.
Authors of the study believe that their research will help doctors take a different approach for Covid-19-positive people with different types of cancers.
The researchers examined the death of 319 patients who were involved with the United Kingdom’s coronavirus cancer monitoring project between March and May 2020.
Researchers found that 295 people died of Covid-19, and high risk loomed over those with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.
They also found that patients who had recently gone through chemotherapy were at high risk of dying.
Researchers noticed that such Covid-19 patients suffer from damaging or fatal blood clots in their lungs, hearts, and brains.
In an earlier study published in the Lancet, researchers revealed that patients with leukemia were more than twice as likely to die if they get positive for the virus than the average person with cancer.
Studies further showed that patients with lymphoma were 72 per cent more likely to die, and people with myeloma were 65 per cent more likely to die.
Around two lakh patients with blood cancer were part of the government’s “extremely vulnerable” category of patients, Independent reported.
