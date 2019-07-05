Science

Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study

PTI Washington | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

Pesticides such as organophosphates and carbamates exert their toxicity by inhibiting AChE activity, according to the study.

Adolescents exposed to elevated levels of pesticides are at an increased risk of depression, a study has found.

Researchers at University of California in the US have been tracking the development of children living near agricultural fields in Ecuadorian Andes since 2008.

For the study, published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, they examined 529 adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17.

To test exposure levels of children, the research team measured levels of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (AChE) in the blood.

Pesticides such as organophosphates and carbamates exert their toxicity by inhibiting AChE activity, according to the study.

Teens who had lower AChE activity, suggesting greater exposure to cholinesterase inhibitors, showed more symptoms of depression assessed using a standardized depression assessment tool.

“Agricultural workers and people in these communities have long offered anecdotal reports of a rise in adolescent depression and suicidal tendencies,” said Suarez-Lopez from University of California.

Published on July 05, 2019
pesticides
agricultural research and technology
science and technology
Next Story

CCMB, CDFD join hands to address problems of genetic diseases
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CCMB, CDFD join hands to address problems of genetic diseases