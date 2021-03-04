Pfizer first dose effective after 11 days; no need of second booster: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Researchers in Australia carried out a study that suggests the second ‘booster’ dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may not increase vaccine efficacy against Covid-19.
The findings of the study indicated that one dose of the vaccine could be sufficient in providing a robust immune response 11 days post-vaccination.
The study “Reanalysis of the Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine data” fails to find any increased efficacy following the second boost:
The study was published in the preprint server medRxiv* server.
For the study, the researchers reexamined Pfizer-BioNTech phase III trial data from day 1 to 111 in the placebo and experimental groups.
They studied the efficacy of vaccination from day 11 to day 28 and compared the efficacy of the second vaccine dose delivered on day 28 up to day 111.
The findings demonstrated that the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine provided a robust protective immune response 11 days after the first vaccination dose. They also found that the second vaccination did not help to increase efficacy.
Specifically, the first vaccine dose helped develop detectable neutralizing antibodies before the second dose.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...