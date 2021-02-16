Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduced symptomatic Coronavirus infection: Israeli experts

Israeli researchers stated that Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine has an efficacy rate of 90 per cent and can significantly reduce symptomatic Coronavirus infection.

The researchers published their findings on Monday that suggested the vaccine is highly effective in a mass vaccination drive, CNN reported.

Methodology

For the study, the Clalit Research Institute examined data on 1.2 million people, about half of whom had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Researchers made two cohorts – the control group and the inoculated group – for comparison.

Results

They found that the rate of symptomatic Covid-19 decreased by 94 per cent among people who received two doses of the vaccine. The rate of serious illness decreased by 92 per cent, according to a press release from Clalit.

Recently, Japan has also approved Pfizer’s vaccine as its first Covid-19 vaccine. This comes months ahead of the already delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer, as per media reports.