PIL against Covaxin trials on children: Delhi HC refuses to stay trials

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, issued notices on a petition questioning the phase-II and III trials of Covaxin on children aged 2-18 years. The Court, however, refused to stay the trials.
The PIL prayed for setting aside the May 13 order of the Drugs Controller General of India granting permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase II/III clinical trial of its vaccine on the 2-18 age group.
The plea was heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, who issued notices to the ministries of Health and Woman and Child Development, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Bharat Biotech, seeking their stand by July 15 on the petition. The petitioner contended that the trials will adversely affect the mental and physical health of the children volunteers.
“It is contended that such trials will adversely affect the physical and mental health of such children, and may even result in the loss of their lives. Therefore, such an order is prima facie unlawful, arbitrary and contrary to the principles of natural justice,” said the petitioner.
“This Hon’ble Court is requested to kindly adjudge as to whether the respondents have ensured the ‘voluntariness of the young toddlers’ for allegedly volunteering as the subject matter of the aforesaid clinical trial, which involves very clear possibility of loss of life and/or loss of peaceful and pleasant enjoyment of life to a toddler/minor child,” said the petition.
The court declined to pass any interim order staying the permission. The trial will be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers and the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28, according to the Health Ministry. Covaxin, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India’s ongoing vaccination drive.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...