Possibility that no vaccine is ever developed against Covid-19: Experts raise concerns

United States (US) President Donald Trump said he believes a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the end of the year. However, according to a CNN report, "there is another, worst-case possibility: that no vaccine is ever developed.”
In this outcome, "the public's hopes are repeatedly raised and then dashed, as various proposed solutions fall before the final hurdle", the report said on Sunday.
The report further reveals that the world is still yet to receive a vaccine against HIV almost four decades and 32 million deaths later.
An effective vaccine for dengue fever, which infects as many as 400,000 people a year according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has made scientists struggle for decades.
Currently, 100 vaccines are under pre-clinical trials, and a few of them have entered the human trial stage. However, some experts have raised there concerns about what if the world never gets a Covid-19 vaccine-like HIV and dengue, where scientists were unable to create an antidote even after years of research.
There are a few countries that have a vaccine to prevent dengue. However, the vaccine has to be given to people before the infection.
"There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against. We can't make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety," Dr David Nabarro, professor of global health at Imperial College London, quoted as saying in the agency report.
According to Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the vaccine could happen in 12-18 months.
However, "we've never accelerated a vaccine in a year to 18 months," Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, quoted as saying.
The Covid-19 disease could be with us many years into the future, and lockdown is not sustainable economically.
