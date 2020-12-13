Researchers develop an “risk calculator” to help determine who should get the Covid vaccine first

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
As countries across the globe shift focus on Covid-19 vaccine deployment, researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have developed a new online “Covid-19 mortality risk” calculator to help prioritise certain groups for vaccination.
“The researchers who developed the calculator expect it to be useful to public health authorities for assessing mortality risks in different communities, and for prioritising certain groups for vaccination as Covid-19 vaccines become available,” as per an official release.
The calculator is currently used for estimating Covid-19 mortality risks in individuals across the United States. The calculator is based on an algorithm that leverages information from existing large studies to estimate the mortality risk of Covid-19 for individuals based on age, gender, sociodemographic factors and different health conditions.
“Our calculator represents a more quantitative approach and should complement other proposed qualitative guidelines, such as those by the National Academy of Sciences and Medicine, for determining individual and community risks and allocating vaccines,” said study senior author Nilanjan Chatterjee, PhD, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor in the departments of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Bloomberg School.
The study detailing the risk calculator is presented in a paper published in the journal Nature Medicine.
The researchers also developed an interactive map to show numbers and the proportion of individuals at various levels of risks across cities, counties and States within the United States in collaboration with PolicyMap Inc.
“People may understand broadly that with a pre-existing condition such as obesity or diabetes, for example, they are at higher risk, but with our calculator, they should be able to understand their risk in a way that takes multiple factors into account,” Chatterjee said.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this week granted emergency-use authorisation (EUA) to American drug-maker Pfizer and its German collaborator BioNTech for their Covid-19 vaccine.
Earlier this month, the UK also granted a temporary authorisation for emergency use for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2), against Covid-19. Other countries such as Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as per previous reports.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...