Researchers find why men are more prone to Covid-19 than women

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
A study involving thousands of patients from Europe shows that men have higher concentrations of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), an enzyme that enables the SARS-CoV-2 virus infect healthy cells in their blood, than women and this may probably help explain why men are more vulnerable to Covid-19 than women.
The study, published in the European Heart Journal on Monday, also found that heart failure patients taking drugs targeting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), did not have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood.
“Our findings do not support the discontinuation of these drugs in Covid-19 patients as has been suggested by earlier reports,” said Dr Adriaan Voors, Professor of Cardiology at the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, who led the study, in a statement.
Some recent research suggested that RAAS inhibitors might increase concentrations of ACE2 in plasma, i.e., the liquid part of blood, thereby increasing the risk of Covid-19 for cardiovascular patients taking these drugs. The current study indicates that this is not the case, although it looked only at ACE2 concentrations in plasma, not in tissues such as lung tissue.
“ACE2 is a receptor on the surface of cells. It binds to the coronavirus, and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells after it is has been modified by another protein on the surface of the cell, called TMPRSS2. High levels of ACE2 are present in the lungs and, therefore, it is thought to play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders related to Covid-19,” said Voors.
When we found that one of the strongest biomarkers, ACE2, was much higher in men than in women, I realised that this had the potential to explain why men were more likely to die from Covid-19 than women,” said Iziah Sama, Dr Voor’s colleague and first author of the study.
The researchers measured ACE2 concentrations in blood samples taken from two groups of heart failure patients from 11 European countries. There were 1,485 men and 537 women in the first group, the index cohort, which was designed to test the researchers’ hypotheses and research questions.
Then the researchers validated their findings in a second group of 1,123 men and 575 women, the validation cohort.
ACE2 is found not only in the lungs, but also the heart, kidneys and the tissues lining blood vessels, and there are particularly high levels in the testes.
The researchers speculate that its regulation in the testes might partially explain higher ACE2 concentrations in men, and why men are more vulnerable to Covid-19.
One major limitation of the study is that the researchers only measured concentrations of ACE2 in plasma, not in tissues, so they cannot be sure that concentrations in the blood are similar to those seen in tissues; it is the ACE2 in the lung tissues that are thought to be important for viral infection of the lungs, not ACE2 concentrations in the blood.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...