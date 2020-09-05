Researchers identify ‘nanobodies’ that can block the novel coronavirus from entering human cells

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified a small neutralizing antibody, ‘nanobody’ of sorts that can block the novel coronavirus from entering human cells.
The nanobodies have the capacity to block SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has caused the COvid-19 pandemic, from entering human cells. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
The nanobodies occur naturally in camelids and can be adapted for humans. Researchers injected an alpaca with the coronavirus spike protein to identify the small antibodies.
The blood samples of the alpaca showed a strong immune response against the virus within sixty days. Researchers then studied the animal’s blood samples to identify and isolate the nanobody that can prevent infection. They identified a small antibody called ‘Ty1’, named after the alpaca Tyson, that “efficiently neutralizes the virus by attaching itself to the part of the spike protein that binds to the receptor ACE2, which is used by SARS-CoV-2 to infect cells.”
"Using cryo-electron microscopy, we were able to see how the nanobody binds to the viral spike at an epitope which overlaps with the cellular receptor ACE2-binding site, providing a structural understanding for the potent neutralisation activity," said Leo Hanke, a postdoc in the McInerney group and first author of the study.
These antibodies are easier to produce cost-effectively at scale according to the researchers. The team will now conduct more animal studies to better understand the efficacy and use of these antibodies in therapeutics for Covid-19 treatment.
Ben Murrell, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology and co-senior author of the publication said, "We are now embarking on preclinical animal studies to investigate the neutralizing activity and therapeutic potential of Ty1 in vivo."
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...