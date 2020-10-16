Researchers reveal ‘four long Covid syndromes’ as coronavirus after-effects

Researchers at the United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) suggested that a person could suffer from ‘long Covid’ syndrome after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

The researchers mentioned four long coronavirus syndromes that can affect people of all age groups. These include shortness of breath, chronic fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and stress, while others may have suffered permanent organ damage.

The researchers noted that these persistent symptoms are more prevalent in people who had suffered from a mild infection of the virus.

They also added that children can develop the post-viral disease even if they were not as badly affected as adults.

Researchers said that some people live with a “roller coaster ride of symptoms” that “move around the body”.

The authors of the study carried out a retrospective analysis and found that a low risk of severe symptoms or death from Covid-19 cannot be assumed to have a lower risk of persistent Covid-19.

Some have reported “floating” symptoms of having a disease related to parts of the body, such as the respiratory system, brain, cardiovascular system, and heart, kidneys, intestines, liver, or the skin, which need time to wear off.

The ongoing Covid-19 may not be one disease but four different syndromes, the authors wrote.

The researchers classified these into post-intensive syndrome, post-virus fatigue syndrome, permanent organ damage, and long-term Covid syndrome. Some can suffer from all of these at the same time.

Review author Dr Elaine Maxwell, said in a statement: “We know from a number of surveys in the UK and around the world that significant numbers of people have persistent effects after contracting Covid-19. The list of symptoms is huge, covering every part of the body and brain.”

Maxwell added: “We have heard of people who are unable to work, study or care for relatives for a few months after their initial infection. We believe the term ‘long Covid’ is used as a capsule for more than one syndrome, possibly up to four.”

She also believes that the failure to differentiate between these syndromes can explain the challenges people face in believing and having access to services.

The researchers maintained that some people experience classic symptoms after a critical illness, while others experience fatigue and brain fog, which is compatible with the syndrome of post-viral fatigue.

Some people have clear evidence of permanent organ damage caused by the virus, particularly lung and heart damage.

The paper was published on NIHR’s official website.