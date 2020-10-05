Researchers says Covid-19 vaccine trials for children should begin soon

Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
According to a recent study published on the website of Oxford, the coronavirus vaccine trials for children should begin now, given their susceptibility to the virus.
The study stated: “While adult clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines have moved quickly into Phase-3 clinical trials, clinical trials have not started in children in the US. The direct Covid-19 impact upon children is greater than that observed for a number of other pathogens for which we now have effective paediatric vaccines.”
The authors of the research believe that the role of children in SARS-CoV-2 transmission has been underappreciated.
The authors speculated that delaying Phase II vaccine clinical trials in children will delay the recovery from Covid-19 and unnecessarily prolong its impact upon children’s education, health and emotional well-being.
The authors wrote: “Given the potential direct and indirect benefits of pediatric vaccination, implementation of Phase II clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines should begin now.”
According to the researchers, safe and effective vaccines, when given to children, may provide both direct and indirect benefits.
At the time that Phase III adult clinical trials are initiated, data support the initiation of careful paediatric Phase II clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidates, the study noted.
The researchers, most of whom are related to the field of paediatrics, are of the view that the initial paediatric studies should be conducted in parallel with adult efficacy trials, rather than delaying them until adult efficacy is established.
They wrote: “Understanding the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in children is critical to protect children and adults. For children, a vaccine has the added benefit of returning them safely to school and extracurricular activities, and allowing them to engage with their world face-to-face once again.”
Ensuring the acceleration of vaccine clinical trials to warp speed for children will be critical in making this a future reality, the study concluded.
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...