Researchers to explore metabolite-based Covid-19 diagnostic tests

According to researchers whose study was published in the ACS' Journal of Proteome Research, lipoproteins and metabolites in the blood of Covid-19 patients and healthy subjects can determine multi-organ damage in patients.

Lipoproteins and metabolites are related to disorders of lipoprotein metabolism that can be classified based on the primary biochemical disturbance, such as high or low plasma levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or triglyceride (TG).

Researchers believe that these disorders show signs of multi-organ damage in patients that could someday help diagnose and treat coronavirus.

Current diagnostic tests for Covid-19 rely on the detection of viral RNA or antibodies against the virus. However, these two parameters can also lead to false-negative results due to certain limitations.

Another possible way of detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection could involve analysing metabolic changes the virus causes in an infected person.

Jeremy Nicholson, Elaine Holmes, and their team intended to explore the systemic effects of the coronavirus to determine whether there is a general metabolic signature of Covid-19.

For the study, the researchers collected blood samples from 17 Covid-19 positive patients. The average age of these patients was 25.

Then, the team analysed the plasma lipoprotein, metabolite, and amino acid levels in blood plasma with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, according to the journal of News Medical Life Sciences.

The researchers revealed a metabolic signature of SARS-CoV-2 infection involving signs of acute inflammation, liver dysfunction, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease risk.

The team is now plans to commence another trial on a larger group of patients.

According to the researchers, this can possibly lead to the development of metabolite-based diagnostic tests as the findings suggested that recovered Covid-19 patients should be evaluated for increased risks for other conditions.