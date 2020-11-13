Rhesus monkeys and cats could serve as potential Covid-19 spillback reservoirs: Study

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Researchers from Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Germany carried out a study to understand which animals have the potential to be spillback reservoirs of the novel coronavirus.
Through their study, they found that SARS-CoV-2 only replicated efficiently in cultures grown from two species — the rhesus monkey and the cat.
Researchers said: “This is the first study employing an in vitro AEC culture repository composed of various domestic and wildlife animal species to assess the potential intermediate and spillback host reservoir spectrum of SARS-CoV-2.”
The researchers carried a whole-genome sequencing and found no evidence to suggest that the predominant SARS-CoV-2 strain (the D614G variant) had undergone mutational adaptation to be able to infect the rhesus macaque and cat.
ALSO READ Coronavirus spread in minks could speed up mutations, warns EU agency
Close surveillance of cats, monkeys, and closely-related species is warranted to understand these species as potential spillback reservoirs for the virus, the researchers said.
The researchers examined SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility in 12 mammalian species.
For the study, the researchers obtained post-mortem tracheobronchial airway tissue from companion animals (cat, dog), candidate animal models (rhesus macaque, ferret, and rabbit), livestock (pig, cattle, goat, llama, camel), and two bat species.
The researchers found that only tracheobronchial cells from the rhesus macaque and cat supported efficient replication of SARS-CoV-2.
The team observed a significant increase in viral RNA load at 72- and 96-hours post-infection in the rhesus macaque and cats, while the remaining species showed either a continuous or decreasing viral RNA load.
The team said that their findings, alongside the earlier documented spillover events, suggest that close surveillance of these animals, including closely-related species in the wild, in captivity, and in household settings is warranted.
A preprint version of the paper is available on the server bioRxiv*.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...