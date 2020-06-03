Scientists identify genetically unique strain of novel coronavirus in India

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
Scientists have identified a genetically unique cluster of the novel coronavirus in India which comprises of 41 per cent of all SARS-CoV2 genomes, making it the second most prevalent coronavirus type in the country.
According to a recently published non-peer reviewed genome analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 in India by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CCMB), the new cluster which is uncharacterised has been prevalent in India.
“The results show that a distinct cluster of virus population, uncharacterized thus far, which is prevalent in India - called the Clade A3i,” CCMB had tweeted.
“This cluster seems to have originated from an outbreak in Feb 2020, and spread through India. This comprises of 41 per cent of all SARS-CoV2 genomes from Indian samples, and 3.5 per cent of global genomes submitted into public domain,” it further wrote.
The newly identified clade has been dubbed A3i. Globally, only 3.5 per cent of all the genome sequences done on the virus have has this particular trait.
Currently, A2a is the most dominant coronavirus clade in India. Out of the 213 genomes analysed by the experts, 62 per cent of them were A2a. A3i comprised 41 per cent of the virus samples found in India that were analysed.
A clade in simpler terms is a cluster of SARS-CoV-2 viruses that are similar in terms of its evolution and are grouped together due to the characteristic mutations or similarities in parts of their genomes.
This categorization is useful in predicting the virulence of a particular strain and to understand how they will evolve. This further helps in identifying if certain virus strains are more or less vulnerable to particular vaccines.
As for A3i, scientists have said that this particular clade is one of those responsible for the outbreak in India.
“Epidemiological assessments suggest that the common ancestor emerged in the month of February 2020 and possibly resulted in an outbreak followed by countrywide spread, as evidenced by the low divergence of the genomes from across the country,” the report read.
“Members of the Clade I/A3i formed the predominant class of isolates from the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, and the second-largest in membership in Bihar, Karnataka, UP, West Bengal, Gujarat, and MP,” the researchers said.
What’s interesting about this strain is that it is different from other strains and could be potentially making the virus weaker. The A31 mutates at a slower rate compared to A2a which can be a disadvantage for the virus. However, more data needs to be gathered before deciding which clades will prevail, The Hindu reported.
