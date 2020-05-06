Scientists to culture novel coronavirus in human lung epithelial cell

Are we ready for the ‘New Normal’ workforce?
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has tied up with a Bengaluru-based company, Eyestem Research Private Limited, to take up research activities on Covid-19. Through this research collaboration, an attempt will be made to grow novel coronavirus in human cell lines, which will enable in vitro testing of potential drugs and vaccines against the Covid-19.
The research team will use Eyestem's human lung epithelial cell culture system provided as part of its Anti-Covid Screening (ACS) platform to understand the molecular and pathological characteristics of the novel coronavirus, with a view of establishing a rational basis for testing potential drugs in vitro, said CCMB scientists.
"Culturing the virus outside the human host is a technological challenge that needs to be overcome. Eyestem's cell culture system expresses the ACE2 receptor and other genes that are key determinants of viral entry and replication. We hope that employing this system will allow the CCMB team led by Krishnan Harshan to grow the virus predictably and thereby open up the potential for the drug screening and vaccine development strategies", said Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.
CCMB is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) known for its cutting-edge research work on cellular and molecular biology. Eyestem Research Private Limited is a cell therapy start-up incubated at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru. C-CAMP is an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.
Jogin Desai, CEO, Eyestem, expressed hope that CCMB will be able to leverage its platform and advance Covid-19 research that will help the country. “The ACS platform has been developed by Dr. Rajarshi Pal and his team and is a testament to our depth and expertise in cell therapy and disease modeling,” he said.
Eyestem is working to democratize access to cell therapy as well as disease modelling platforms and bring their benefit to a large section of humanity, added Desai.
Twitter handle: @usm_1984
(India Science Wire)
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
How ACs should ideally be run during the pandemic
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Voltas at current levels. The stock has been in ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...