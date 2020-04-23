Scientists working on anti-Covid drugs using garlic essential oil

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Department of Biotechnology’s Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (DBT-CIAB) at Mohali has planned a bouquet of research projects aimed at generating products that could be used for prevention, diagnosis or cure for the deadly Covid-19 infection that is currently sweeping over the entire world.
The plan has been designed to utilise the expertise of its scientists, who come from a diverse range of research backgrounds including chemistry, chemical engineering, biotechnology, molecular biology, nutrition, and nanotechnology.
Under the preventive platform, the Institute has planned to work on lignin-derived noble metal nanocomplexes for developing antiviral coating materials, and rose oxide-enriched citronella oil, carbopol and triethanolamine-formulated alcoholic sanitizer.
Under the therapeutics platform, the effort will be focussed on polypyrrollic photosensitizers and their nanoformulations for antiviral photodynamic therapy, microbial production of immunomodulatory and antiviral fructan biomolecules, and development and commercial manufacturing of nasal spray kit to ease chest congestion suffered in corona infection, etc.
Under the drug discovery platform, in turn, the research will explore the separation of therapeutic and valuable medicinal components from the peel and seeds of fruits and utilisation of natural garlic essential oil as an ACE 2 protein inhibitor for preventing SARS-CoV-2 invasion.
Besides, studies are to be conducted for the development of lignin-derived nanocarriers (LNCs) with potential for antiviral drug delivery and using curcumin-fortified whey protein powder as a nutraceutical.
The researchers would endeavour to come out with products that are biocompatible, low-cost and scalable and have set out with a timeline of six months to one year. The studies would be conducted in collaboration with chemical industries and other government laboratories with BSL-3 facility.
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
(India Science Wire)
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The stock of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 8 per cent with above average on Wednesday, breaching a key ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...