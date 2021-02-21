Serious adverse reactions after Covid-19 vaccine are highly unlikely: CDC

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out an analysis that suggests there have been extremely small numbers of serious adverse reactions during the first month of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States.
CDC stated that "no unusual or unexpected reporting patterns" were seen during the vaccine inoculation.
According to the US News, from mid-December to mid-January, more than 13.7 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered in the US.
The CDC analysis revealed that just under 7,000 adverse events were reported to vaccine surveillance systems during that time frame. The majority of such events could classify as "non-serious". 640 – less than 10 per cent of the reported adverse events – documented as "serious."
The study further noted that the most frequently reported symptoms after vaccination were headache, fatigue, and dizziness.
During a media brief, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said: "It's important to know that about half the people don't feel very well after getting their second dose," "This should not deter you from getting your second dose, but you need to have a light day of activity after getting vaccinated."
The findings of the study noted that 113 deaths were reported to surveillance systems. The majority of deaths – 65 per cent – were among long-term care facility residents.
In addition, information from available death certificates and other medical records "did not suggest any causal relationship between Covid-19 vaccination and death," the study said.
"A thorough review of the available data indicated that these deaths were not related to the Covid-19 vaccine," Walensky said.
Walensky added: “We continued to hear that people might be reluctant to roll up their sleeves because of adverse effects" but added that the vaccines "are safe, and they will save lives."
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...