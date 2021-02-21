Serious adverse reactions after Covid-19 vaccine are highly unlikely: CDC

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out an analysis that suggests there have been extremely small numbers of serious adverse reactions during the first month of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States.

CDC stated that "no unusual or unexpected reporting patterns" were seen during the vaccine inoculation.

According to the US News, from mid-December to mid-January, more than 13.7 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were administered in the US.

The CDC analysis revealed that just under 7,000 adverse events were reported to vaccine surveillance systems during that time frame. The majority of such events could classify as "non-serious". 640 – less than 10 per cent of the reported adverse events – documented as "serious."

The study further noted that the most frequently reported symptoms after vaccination were headache, fatigue, and dizziness.

During a media brief, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said: "It's important to know that about half the people don't feel very well after getting their second dose," "This should not deter you from getting your second dose, but you need to have a light day of activity after getting vaccinated."

The findings of the study noted that 113 deaths were reported to surveillance systems. The majority of deaths – 65 per cent – were among long-term care facility residents.

In addition, information from available death certificates and other medical records "did not suggest any causal relationship between Covid-19 vaccination and death," the study said.

"A thorough review of the available data indicated that these deaths were not related to the Covid-19 vaccine," Walensky said.

Walensky added: “We continued to hear that people might be reluctant to roll up their sleeves because of adverse effects" but added that the vaccines "are safe, and they will save lives."