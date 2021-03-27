Single-dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine stimulates robust immune response: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Researchers at the Universities of Sheffield and Oxford found that even a single dose of Pfizer vaccine generates a robust immune response in 99 per cent of people.
For the study, the researchers analysed how the immune system responds to Covid-19 after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine among people who have been infected by Covid-19 before and those who have not.
The findings of the study suggested that one dose of the vaccine protects against severe disease. It also supported the decision to delay the second dose and provide protection to as many higher-risk groups as possible by providing more first doses.
The study demonstrated that after two doses levels of protection were even stronger.
Also read: Pfizer vaccine less or moderately effective against South African Covid variant: Study
Between 9 December 2020 and 9 February 2021, researchers from the Universities of Sheffield, Oxford, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Birmingham examined blood samples from 237 healthcare workers. This was done to understand their T cell and antibody responses following vaccination from the Pfizer vaccine.
The study also sheds light on the impact of the previous infection from Covid-19 on people's immune response to vaccination.
The findings indicated that Covid-19 survivors showed higher T cell and antibody responses after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine compared to those who had never had Covid-19 before and had one dose of the vaccine.
Also read: Pfizer launches initial stage study of new Covid-19 pill
The researchers discovered that among people who had had Covid-19 in the past, the T cell response expanded after vaccination to recognize more regions of the Covid-19 spike protein.
However, the researchers are yet to figure out how long T cell and antibody response lasts following infection.
The study stated that among individuals who had not had Covid-19 in the past and had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, T cell response was as strong as people who had had previous Covid-19 infection and one vaccine dose.
After one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, individuals who had previous Covid-19 infection showed higher antibody and T cell responses. Antibody responses were 6.8 times higher and T cell responses 5.9 times higher, it added.
Also read: Covid-19 mRNA vaccines highly effective in pregnant women, pass antibodies to newborns
Among individuals who had not had Covid-19 in the past and had received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, antibody and T cell responses were at a similar or higher level compared to those who had previously been infected but not been vaccinated.
The study also noted that there was no link between age and levels of T cell/antibody response.
The findings of the study were published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...