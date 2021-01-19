Sputnik V vaccine: Indian doctor on scientific board

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Center have set up an International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine. And an Indian doctor is part of this 16-member board.
Vasanthapuram Ravi, Dean (Basic Sciences) at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), is part of the team of leading scientists in virology, microbiology, genetics and biotechnology from countries including Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, Sweden, the UK and the US, a note from RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, said.
Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF Chief Executive, said the international platform was created so that vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues. “This scientific exchange has become especially in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, a global problem that has stimulated the pooling of the entire global scientific and research potential.”
The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years, the RDIF said. It uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots, it added.
Over 1.5 million people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V and the developers are now working with AstraZeneca on a joint clinical trial to improve the efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine, the RDIF said.
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...