Suma Genomics starts operation from Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research

Suma Genomics Pvt Ltd, Manipal, has opened its facility at Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research (MCBR).

Girisha Katta, Professor and Head of Medical Genetics at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal and founding Director of Suma Genomics, said the company was incubated at Manipal Universal Business Technology Incubator (MUTBI) and graduated successfully.

He said Suma Genomics is providing testing services for rare disorders, cancers and precision medicine, It conducts cutting edge research in genomic technology.

Thanking the MAHE leadership for the opportunity to incubate at MUTBI and for providing new space at MCBR annexe, he said: “We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership in education and genomic technology field with MCBR.”

Raviraja NS, Director (Corporate Relations), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Coordinator of MCBR, said: “Strategic collaboration with Suma Genomics is the first industry collaboration for MCBR. Some of the employees of Suma Genomics will be our guest faculty and PhD scholars, and some of our ‘MSc (by research) in Biotherapeutics’ students will carry out internship projects at Suma Genomics. Collaborative research leading to high-quality publications and patents is envisioned.”

MCBR annexe offers more space to the faculty, researchers and collaborators, he said.

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said MCBR, which comprises advanced research labs and GMP facilities, has gained additional space by the inclusion of annex building. He said MCBR annexe will provide additional lab, office and meeting space to the collaborating pharma/biopharma companies. He hoped that the centre will partner with industry and carry out innovative research and patents, products and processes.

Welcoming Suma Genomics Pvt Ltd in the MCBR annexe, he said: “I hope that strategic collaboration between MCBR and Suma Genomics will be successful and mutually beneficial.”

M Venkatraya Prabhu, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) of MAHE, opined that the collaboration between MCBR and Suma Genomics will lead to more industry-academia engagements at MAHE in the near future.