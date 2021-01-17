An eye on the enemy

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Keep friends close, but enemies closer. That is the mantra behind a new technology now gaining ground. Cement production — 4 billion tonnes worldwide — annually accounts for 7 per cent of global CO2 emissions. The way to square it up is by making use of CO2 alongside cement — in concrete production.
When you inject liquid CO2 into wet concrete, it turns into ‘carbon dioxide snow’, which reacts with calcium ions in the cement to form hard calcium carbonate nano particles. The dreaded greenhouse gas is therefore permanently imprisoned in concrete — 17 kg of it per cubic metre of concrete.
The aim is the same as pouring water over freshly laid concrete for hardening it; only, the results are better.
The claim that carbonaceous concrete costs as much as conventional concrete may not be true. But what’s important is that CO2-concrete has begun to attract climate funds. Last September, Amazon and Microsoft were part of a consortium that invested in Canadian company CarbonCure, a player in this technology, which aims at bringing down emissions by 500 million tonnes by 2030. All ‘set’ for the future, so to speak.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...