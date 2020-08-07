Telangana urges Centre to formulate a plan to expedite Covid-19 vaccine development

Telangana has requested the Centre to constitute a high-level empowered committee to formulate a strategic plan to expedite the development of vaccine for Covid-19 and help assert India’s position as the global vaccine hub.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said, Hyderabad is known as the ‘Vaccine capital of the world’ manufacturing 5 billion doses every year, accounting for one-third of the global vaccine output.

“In the absence of a holistic vision and supporting policy framework, it has been pointed out to me by vaccine makers and other stakeholders that we may lose out on our leadership position and competitive advantage to other countries in the region,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts being taken to develop vaccine, the Minister said three Hyderabad-based companies are working in that direction . “I am proud to inform you that one of these companies is leading these efforts and should soon have its Covid vaccine available in the market,” he added.

He said other companies are involved in manufacturing drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, favipiravir, etc that are being used to treat Covid patients.

Referring to his recent interactions with biotech industry leaders and companies involved in vaccine development, Rao highlighted the issues faced by the industry including the need for decentralisation of authority for fast-tracking testing and approvals for vaccines, development and licensure of the Covid vaccine, expediting approval for clinical trials and manufacturing, procurement policy, and funding support for vaccine development.

At present all vaccines are sent to the Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. This was set up during British times as the cold weather in Kasauli was conducive for vaccine testing and certification. Due to Covid, companies have struggled with logistics and have not been able to send the sample batches of vaccines to CDL.

The letter sought to highlight the problems faced by the companies and wanted the Government to sort out the same. These include delegation of more powers to CDSCO, development and licensure of Covid vaccine by streamlining the process, guidelines on the licensing of thevaccine, expediting approval for clinical trials and manufacturing, need for a procurement policy and funding support for vaccine development.

He also called for expediting the release of funds from the ₹100-crore PM Cares fund for supporting indigenous vaccine development.