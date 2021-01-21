Science

This water pill has the potential to treat Covid-19 infection

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

Research has found a favourable interaction pattern between ethacrynic acid and virus’s main protease

A new study has identified a potent diuretic ethacrynic acid as an efficient inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 infection.

The study, published in the journal Viruses, suggested that ethacrynic acid, a "water pill" (diuretic) that works in kidneys to increase the amount of urine and helps the body get rid of extra water, can be repurposed to treat Covid-19.

For the study, the researchers have conducted silico analysis, molecular docking experiments, and activity assays to identify potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2. They also intended to understand the molecular orientation and binding affinity between molecules.

The researchers have conducted a series of in vitro experiments to determine the effect of certain inhibitors. These include Ciclesonide, Delafloxacin, Dutasteride, Netupitant, Tadalafil, Saquinavir, on the virus's main protease.

According to the findings, none of these inhibitors have shown significant inhibitory activity against SARS-CoV-2 main protease.

However, the analysis found a favourable interaction pattern between ethacrynic acid and main protease.

Notably, the scientists have observed that ethacrynic acid can inhibit the main protease at a very low concentration (in the 8 – 9.5 µM range). This makes ethacrynic acid the most potent protease inhibitor compared to other approved inhibitors, such as boceprevir and GC376.

The researchers, however, have cautioned that because ethacrynic acid is a strong diuretic, excessive use can impair the fluid balance of the body.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 21, 2021
research
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.