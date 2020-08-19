TN reports 5,795 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,795 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total infections in the State to 3,55,449. After 6,384 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 53,155.

Deaths due to coronavirus increased by 116 to take the total fatalities to 6,123. About 67,720 samples were tested.

In Chennai, another 1,186 infections were reported; 1,039 patients were discharged; 16 deaths registered leaving the active cases at 12,256.

Among the districts, the maximum number of cases was reported in Chengalpattu (315); Coimbatore (394); Cuddalore (238); Dindigul (111); Kancheerpuram (257); Kanyakumari (122); Madurai (109); Pudukottai (105); Ranipet (146); Salem (295); Thanjavur (114); Theni (288); Thiruvallur (393); Thiruvarur (120); Tirunelveli (151); Vellore (175) and Virudhunagar (184).