Science

TN reports 5,795 new Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,795 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total infections in the State to 3,55,449. After 6,384 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 53,155.

Deaths due to coronavirus increased by 116 to take the total fatalities to 6,123. About 67,720 samples were tested.

In Chennai, another 1,186 infections were reported; 1,039 patients were discharged; 16 deaths registered leaving the active cases at 12,256.

Among the districts, the maximum number of cases was reported in Chengalpattu (315); Coimbatore (394); Cuddalore (238); Dindigul (111); Kancheerpuram (257); Kanyakumari (122); Madurai (109); Pudukottai (105); Ranipet (146); Salem (295); Thanjavur (114); Theni (288); Thiruvallur (393); Thiruvarur (120); Tirunelveli (151); Vellore (175) and Virudhunagar (184).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.