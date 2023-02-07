The 20th edition of BioAsia, the flagship healthcare and Life Sciences event of the Telangana government, will be conferring the Genome Valley Excellence Award 2023 to Robert S. Langer.

A professor of the David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, Langer has been recognised for his pioneering research that led to the development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines for a variety of infectious diseases.

He is also being acknowledged for his exemplary research in human health, including the detection, monitoring, and treatment of cancer.

Also read Small steps to take comprehensive cancer care closer to patients

“With the Genome Valley Excellence Award, we really want to celebrate people who created an extraordinary impact within the life science community and there is no one who better fits the bill than Prof. Langer,” KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Govt of Telangana said in a release.

He added, “BioAsia is honoured to present him with this award and celebrate his life’s work and its impact on the broader community now and for years to come.”