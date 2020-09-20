UV rays have the potential to kill Covid-19: Study

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Infection Control, Ultraviolet C (UVC) light emitted by the sun with a wavelength of 222 nanometers can destroy coronavirus.
The 222 nanometer UVC is also safe for humans, according to the scientists at Hiroshima University.
The researchers conducted an in-vitro experiment to show that 99.7 per cent of the SARS-CoV-2 viral culture can be effectively destroyed after a 30-second UVC exposure.
Study author Hiroki Kitagawa from Hiroshima University stated in the study: "This study shows the efficacy of 222-nm UVC irradiation against SARS-CoV-2 contamination in an in vitro experiment."
For the study, researchers used a UVC lamp, also called Far-UVC. Researchers analyzed the potential of the rays in killing seasonal coronaviruses who have the same structure as SARS-CoV-2. However, they did not use the original SARS-CoV-2 for the experiment.
The researchers developed a solution containing the virus and dried it before placing the UVC lamp 24 cm above the surface of the plates.
According to the researchers, a wavelength of 222 nm UVC cannot percolate the outer, non-living layer of the human eye and skin. Hence, it will not cause any harm to the living cells beneath. A nanometer is equivalent to one billionth of a meter.
Researchers believe that this makes it safer but an equally potent alternative to the more damaging 254 nm UVC germicidal lamps increasingly used in disinfecting healthcare facilities.
According to the study, since 254 nm UVC harms exposed human tissues, it can only be used to sanitize empty rooms.
But 222 nm UVC can be a promising disinfection system for occupied public spaces including hospitals where nosocomial infections are a possibility, the research team noted.
The researchers, however, maintained that further investigation is needed to corroborate their findings as their study only investigated its in-vitro efficacy.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively chose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...