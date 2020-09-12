Vitamin D supplements can decrease Covid-19 ICU admission rate: Study

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
A new study published in the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has found that Vitamin D does not only stimulate immune responses against various diseases but can also be looked at as a potential treatment of the novel coronavirus.
The researchers stated in their study that Vitamin D supplements can decrease the rate of ICU admissions due to Covid-19.
The study was conducted on 76 patients who tested positive for Covid-19, in Spain.
Researchers made two cohorts of the patients. Both were given the same medical treatment based on hospital protocol.
However, one group was also given a daily Calcifediol supplement, also known as 25-hydroxyvitamin D.
The findings suggested that the supplement is a metabolite of Vitamin D which appears in the blood and may help in determining future health risks.
The study found that out of the group of 50 patients who received the supplement, only one was admitted to the ICU.
The study also found that patients who received the supplement were discharged from the hospital without complications or risk of death due to Covid-19.
Meanwhile, researchers noted that out of the 26 patients in the other group, 13 of them were admitted to the ICU. Two of these patients eventually lost their lives, and the other 11 were discharged from the hospital.
The study authors said in a statement, "Our pilot study demonstrated that administration of a high dose of Calcifediol or 25-hydroxyvitamin D, the main metabolite of vitamin D endocrine system, significantly reduced the need for ICU treatment of patients requiring hospitalization due to proven Covid-19.”
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...